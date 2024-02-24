A farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with Hindu devotees overturned and fell into a pond in northern India killing at least 15 people, including seven children, officials have said.

The wagon was carrying around 40 devotees on the way to take a ritual bath in the Ganges River when it veered off the road in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh state, police said on Saturday. Over a dozen others were injured, some seriously.

Authorities have banned tractor-pulled wagons for transporting passengers, but the order is generally flouted in rural India.

In 2022, 26 people were killed in a similar accident also in Uttar Pradesh.