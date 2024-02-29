Nearly 1.5 million Palestinians are currently crammed into the small southern city of Rafah in Gaza, where they are under frequent Israeli aerial bombardment and struggling to survive with severely limited access to shelter, food, hygiene and medicine.

“We live in an atmosphere of terror,” Rafah resident Yasser Saleh tells TRT World, with Israeli bombs striking their city “every moment” and no sanitary water or flour to make food for his children.

“My son Mohammed, 9, is in pain. High temperature and vomiting due to contamination of water… and lack of healthy food. Before that, my sons Ibrahim, 13, Mayar, 7, and Yara, 11 were injured,” Saleh says.

“Life is very painful.”

Alongside Saleh and his family, two-thirds of all of Gaza's population reside in dire conditions in Rafah. Many are displaced in overcrowded shelters without enough food or water, and with diseases already spreading.

Israel’s war on Gaza has now killed at least 29,878 people and injured another 70,215 across the enclave, with bombardments mostly in the north.

However, all eyes are now on the south as the Israeli military announced it is expanding its ground invasion into Rafah – a move aid organisations like Islamic Relief Worldwide say will have catastrophic consequences for civilians and for humanitarian aid.

“Rafah is a key entry point to the rest of the Gaza Strip and has been vital for the delivery of the small amount of aid that has entered the territory since October 7,” International Media Coordinator for Islamic Relief Worldwide Michael Selby-Green tells TRT World.

“Not only would an attack likely choke off this lifeline to Gaza but it could also further degrade what vital food stocks and supplies are left. A new assault would make this horrific situation even worse.”

So what do we know about the current situation in Rafah?

Overcrowded

Rafah spans approximately 64 square kilometres. In other words, it is just one-fifth of the land area of Munich in Germany, yet both cities have the same population currently.

The city’s population density, at about 23,437 people per square kilometre, surpasses that of major cities such as New York City and Mumbai. In fact, if you were to evenly distribute Rafah’s land, each person would have only about one square metre of space to themselves.

Rafah is also the site of the Rafah Border Crossing, the only crossing point between Egypt and Gaza. It used to house Gaza's only airport, Yasser Arafat International Airport, which was operational from 1998 to 2001 until the Israeli military (IDF) destroyed it.

Prior to Israel’s latest war, Rafah had a population of 171,889, according to 2017 estimates. But after Tel Aviv began its bombing campaign in October, civilians in northern Gaza were told to flee to southern Gaza, which they designated a “safe zone”.

However, in around three months, Israel dropped 2,000-pound bombs at least 200 times in the zone, according to a New York Times investigation in December.

Islamic Relief Worldwide staff report Palestinians want to flee the city “but have nowhere safe to go,” Selby-Green tells TRT World.

Lack of supplies