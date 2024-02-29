WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hezbollah links ceasefire to halt of Israeli aggression in Gaza
The group, backed by Iran, suggests it will cease attacks on Israel from Lebanon if Israel stops its offensive on Gaza, but is prepared to continue fighting if Israel persists.
Hezbollah links ceasefire to halt of Israeli aggression in Gaza
The ongoing fighting is the worst between Hezbollah and Israel since 2006. / Photo: Reuters
February 29, 2024

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has signalled that it would halt its attacks on Israel from Lebanon when the Israeli offensive on Gaza stops, but that it was also ready to keep on fighting if Israel continued hostilities.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire since the Palestinian group Hamas stormed southern Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, in a steadily intensifying conflict that has fuelled concern of wider escalation.

"The war in the south is linked to the aggression on Gaza on the one hand, and to securing means of protection for our country on the other," senior Hezbollah politician Hassan Fadlallah said.

"When the (Israeli) occupation halts its aggression on Gaza, this front stops, because it is a supportive front," he said in comments made at an event to commemorate a Hezbollah field commander killed in an Israeli strike earlier this week.

Two sources familiar with Hezbollah's thinking told Reuters on Tuesday that the group would halt fire on Israel if Hamas agrees to a proposal for a truce in Gaza — unless Israeli forces kept shelling Lebanon.

RelatedHamas showing flexibility in talks but ready to continue fight: Haniyeh
Recommended

Truce talks

Mediators are seeking to secure a Gaza truce, which US President Joe Biden has said he hopes will be in place by the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, expected to start this year on March 10.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant indicated on Sunday that Israel planned to increase attacks on Hezbollah in the event of a possible ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

But Gallant also left the door open to a diplomatic deal to achieve Israel's goal of a withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters from the border, and the return of tens of thousands of Israelis who have fled the area.

The fighting, the worst between Hezbollah and Israel since 2006, has also uprooted tens of thousands of people in Lebanon.

Referring to Gallant's comments, Fadlallah said he had threatened to "continue targeting Lebanon". "The resistance will repel all aggression on its country," Fadlallah said, in the comments, a copy of which were circulated by his office.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington