In Gaza, Palestinian children are suffering the most out of everyone. Many are currently living in fear and panic, without protection, after their homes were bombed and destroyed.

For thousands of children, the Israeli war machine has killed one or both parents, or the entire family, so their primary supporters are gone. Their days rarely lack explosions, shelling, smoke, and the destruction of everything beautiful in their lives.

These Palestinian children have been exposed to Israel's continuous wars and cruel policies, leading to suffering from complex continuous trauma. Today more than ever, fear and death continue to accompany them in every breath they take. This is robbing them of their childhoods and innocence, and preventing them from exercising their natural right to live in safety and without fear.

'Who killed my father?'

Abdulrahman Muhammad, a three-year-old child, after seeing his father and his uncle killed by an Israeli bombing, asked his grandmother: "My uncle has no head. Who killed my father? Where did he go?"

The child has asked his grandmother many questions since the death of his father. "Where is my father? When is he coming back home?"

The grandmother replied, "Your father is in heaven." Then he asks, "Where is heaven?"

His grandmother replied, "He is in the heavens with God."

The surprise came in Abdul Rahman's response: "Grandma, ask God to return my father to me; I want to sleep next to him." Everyone burst into tears because of the pain they felt that squeezed this child's heart.

Abdul Rahman repeatedly asks these questions to everyone he meets, searching for answers, hoping someone can explain to him how he can get his father back. How will this experience affect Abdul Rahman's psychological well-being in the long run?

Wishing for death

Seven-year-old Adnan Al-Kafarna is currently staying in a United Nations school shelter in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza.

He described what the Israeli occupation forces did to his family: "They killed my father when he went to buy food for us from the market."

Adnan asks his mother continually not to go to the market because he fears that she will be killed by the Israelis as well.

Adnan said he wishes that he had been with his father and had died with him, as well as his family so that the pain would not continue to afflict his little heart. Adnan's suffering continues to reside with him due to the loss of his father, causing him psychological distress.

'My child is terrified'

Alaa, a 12-year-old girl, said, "We were displaced from the north of Gaza because of the fear and destruction we experienced, where death was everywhere, to move to the central region of Gaza after the occupation warned us and claimed that the central region was safer.

"Here, we had to pass through the checkpoint filled with tanks, and I listened to what the soldiers said through the loudspeakers. 'Raise your hands, and it is forbidden to look left or right.' We watched how they shot and killed people."

The mother recounted, "My child was terrified. Her hand remained cramped for five days. She was presented to the doctor for treatment and was told that what she was experiencing was due to the state of fear and trembling. My child still suffers from a psychological disorder and is seen by a counsellor at the shelter centre."