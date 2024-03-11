In the heart of Paris's renowned Latin Quarter, amidst creamy-coloured historical structures, stands a complex consisting of a madrasah, a hammam, a library, a conference hall, and a restaurant surrounded by colourful mosaics. This is the Grande Mosquee de Paris.

Inspired by the Islamic architecture found in the cities of Granada, Fez, and Kairouan, it displays a Spanish-Moroccan style, primarily evident in its Arab gardens which welcome visitors with wisteria and a wide array of plants, particularly in the spring month of March.

Welcoming people of all faiths who step inside its gates, these gardens give shelter to those seeking respite in one of the busiest cities in the world. It’s also here that people escaping fascism once sought refuge.

The mosque’s underground chambers provided shelter for Jews after the Nazi Germany forces occupied France in 1940 and the Vichy government, led by Marshal Philippe Petain, took control of northern and western France and began persecuting Jews.

Though historians have not reached a consensus on the exact number of people who found refuge at the mosque, survivors vividly recount their memories to this day. It’s a tale of coexistence and cooperation between Jews and Muslims, all thanks to the courage of Si Kaddour Benghabrit, the then-rector of the mosque.

Vichy France

During the tumultuous years of World War II, France found itself under Nazi occupation, giving rise to a government known as Vichy France, which held authority from July 1940 to August 1944.

The legalisation and institutionalisation of anti-Semitism in Vichy France aimed primarily at expanding bans on public jobs and positions for Jews.

Nearly 98.5 percent of over 100,000 Algerian Jews who possessed French citizenship before Vichy took control had their citizenship abruptly revoked, according to the records.

But the discrimination went beyond that, and the lives of thousands of Jews of North African origin residing in Paris were endangered.

Over 76,000 were deported from France to Nazi concentration camps between 1940 and 1943, with fewer than 3,000 returning alive. Some of them managed to escape to other countries before being deported.

This chapter of the Holocaust history in Europe involving the Paris mosque gained attention when Albert Assouline, a North African Jew who had fled from a German prison camp, penned an article in 1983.

In it, he documented that a minimum of 1,700 "resistance fighters" sought sanctuary at the mosque, predominantly comprising Jews.

Assouline recounted witnessing numerous Jews passing through the mosque's basements, eventually reaching boats awaiting them on the Seine river for transportation to Morocco and Spain.

While some sources question Assouline's estimate, suggesting that no more than five hundred Jews found refuge at the Mosque, he highlighted the significant risk taken by the mosque's rector in sheltering Jews. The rector provided them, particularly the many children, with fake Muslim identities.

The selfless individual who served as the imam of the mosque was named Si Kaddour Benghabrit, the founding rector of the Paris mosque.

The Muslim Schindler

Derri Berkani, an Algerian-French filmmaker, got hold of a register in 1974 which contained a list of names in both French and Arabic. Among them were what Berkani described as "an incalculable number of children, children who were being made to pass for Algerian (Muslim) children."

Due to the small number of children in France's Muslim community, which mainly consisted of male immigrant labourers, Berkani believed that these names probably belonged to Jewish children. Berkani's claims are primarily detailed in an article written by Professor Ethan Katz, a history professor at UC Berkeley.

In 1991, Berkani, who had personally taken sheltered with several Jewish children because his father was among Muslim resistance groups who were fighting against German occupation forces, created a documentary titled "Une résistance oubliée" (A Forgotten Resistance), recounting the story visually for the first time.