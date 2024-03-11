Türkiye and Greece have affirmed their commitment to building on the existing positive atmosphere in line with the Athens Declaration signed in December by the two countries’ leaders.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar and his Greek counterpart Alexandra Papadopoulou met in the capital Ankara on Monday for a political dialogue on bilateral and international cooperation, according to the statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"They reviewed the preparations for the upcoming visit of (Greek) Prime Minister Mitsotakis to Türkiye in May, and took stock of progress achieved so far in the existing dialogue channels, covering all aspects of the bilateral relationship," the statement said.

This dialogue is part of ongoing political discussions between the two countries, Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, following on a series of such discussions between the Aegean neighbours in recent months.

Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations