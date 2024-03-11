TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Greece commit to keep positive relations as per Athens Declaration
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar, his Greek counterpart Alexandra Papadopoulou meet to discuss bilateral and international cooperation
The two nations signed the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness on  December 7, 2023. / Photo: AA
March 11, 2024

Türkiye and Greece have affirmed their commitment to building on the existing positive atmosphere in line with the Athens Declaration signed in December by the two countries’ leaders.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar and his Greek counterpart Alexandra Papadopoulou met in the capital Ankara on Monday for a political dialogue on bilateral and international cooperation, according to the statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"They reviewed the preparations for the upcoming visit of (Greek) Prime Minister Mitsotakis to Türkiye in May, and took stock of progress achieved so far in the existing dialogue channels, covering all aspects of the bilateral relationship," the statement said.

This dialogue is part of ongoing political discussions between the two countries, Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, following on a series of such discussions between the Aegean neighbours in recent months.

Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations

The last meeting took place in Athens between Erdogan and Mitsotakis on December 7, 2023.

Erdogan stressed in their joint news statement that Türkiye aspires to turn Aegean into a sea of peace and cooperation through constructive dialogue and good neighbourly relations with Greece, and within the framework of international law.

On Erdogan’s visit, the two nations signed the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness, which emphasised the need to continue efforts to improve ties for the benefit of both societies in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust.

Against this backdrop, they agreed to engage in continuing constructive and meaningful consultations based on political dialogue, positive agenda and confidence-building measures, and refraining from acts and statements that might undermine the spirit of the declaration.

