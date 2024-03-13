In his first visit to India-administered Kashmir since his right-wing government scrapped the state's semi-autonomous special status in 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to "win hearts" among the local population.

The effort comes as his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to consolidate itself in India-administered Kashmir before the 2024 Indian general elections in May, in a region where the party's policies have been controversial.

According to Modi, the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution has helped bring development and prosperity to the local population. But with the former state now split into two territories directly ruled by New Delhi, Kashmiris are not convinced that they are better off.

Modi is unlikely to change their minds. Here is why:

Ahead of national elections, the first since India-administered Kashmir's special status was revoked, Modi has made tall promises about economic prosperity. His speech at a rally in the capital Srinagar included an announcement of development projects worth $777 million that are geared at boosting the local agro-economy and promoting tourism.

Yet the PM conveniently ignored the incontrovertible reality that Kashmir’s grievances are not as much economic as they are political, with an emphasis on self-determination.

What the Modi-led government in India has done is annex the region and convert it into a union territory instead. This move took place despite the fact that since the independence of both India and Pakistan in 1947, Kashmir has always remained a disputed territory.

Three wars have been fought over the territory, with Pakistan maintaining that the fate of the region must be decided by a United Nations-held referendum, a proposal India has continued to ignore. Kashmiri freedom fighters have also sought to resist Indian rule and attempt to annex or incorporate the region into Indian territory.

It should then come as no surprise that Modi’s description of "India seeing the smiling faces of the Kashmiri youth" did not resonate with young Kashmiris. Many of them were either witness to or were brutalised by India's crackdown after the revocation of special status in 2019. Modi's failure to bring up the restoration of statehood and democracy in Kashmir during this month's visit thus resulted in widespread disappointment.

In truth, Modi’s toxic brand of hardcore Hindu nationalism coupled with lofty claims of economic prosperity cannot detract from harrowing realities that have unfolded in India-administered Kashmir since his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power.

The 2019 revocation of special status resulted in the loss of constitutional guarantees in India-administered Kashmir, its flag and its criminal code. The region was bifurcated into two so-called union territories- Ladakh and J and K, which has fueled anger, resistance and resentment.

Popular uprisings have been met with state-sponsored clampdowns, internet blackouts and sweeping restrictions on human rights activists and local politicians - actions that rights groups consider to be unlawful repression.