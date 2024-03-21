WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's use of banned munitions rendering soil poisonous — Palestine
Moayyad Bsharat, Director of the Palestinian Agricultural Work Committees Union, says the use of internationally banned munitions is making agricultural land unproductive and irreversibly altering its composition.
Israel's use of banned munitions rendering soil poisonous — Palestine
Palestinian official warns that farmers could be at risk of developing skin cancer or other respiratory-related diseases. / Photo: AFP
March 21, 2024

Israel's use of internationally banned munitions in the attacks on Gaza not only increased casualties but also led to the loss of agricultural land productivity, according to a Palestinian official.

"Israel used many internationally banned munitions in Gaza, such as white phosphorus, harmful bombs, and missiles from the US," Director of the Palestinian Agricultural Work Committees Union Moayyad Bsharat told Anadolu.

He noted that these weapons could cause blindness, cancer, as well as amputation of hands and feet, and skin burns in the future.

"These substances also poison the soil and the crops grown on it," Bsharat warned.

He pointed out that farmers could be at risk of developing skin cancer or other respiratory-related diseases due to their contact with and direct exposure to these materials.

Recommended

Bsharat drew attention to the negative impact of Israel's use of banned munitions on people, animals, and the environment in Gaza.

He quoted some researchers as saying that lands where these substances were used might not be suitable for agriculture for three to five years or might not be very productive.

"There are videos showing that Israeli bombs create craters up to 10 meters deep. Therefore, it's impossible to determine the degree of soil burning, which means the soil is completely burned and lost its productivity," Bsharat added.

RelatedAll Gaza population suffers from food insecurity — UN food agency
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source