Ramadan is a bittersweet month for 34-year-old Sudanese rapper Blak-Ram because it always brings up painful memories of his father.

At the end of Ramadan in 1990, his father, military officer Akram Elfatih Youssif, was executed along with 27 other officers after a failed coup attempt against former President Omar Al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir seized power from Sudan’s democratically elected government in June 1989 and held onto it for 30 years, before being deposed in 2019.

Following the failed coup attempt, Youssif and other military officers were tried in a mock court and executed by a firing squad and then pushed into a mass grave.

Blak-Ram’s mother was pregnant with him at the time. He was born in Wad Medani in Sudan and moved to southwest England with his mother as a baby.

Ramadan is not only a painful reminder of his father's horrific death but also in recent years a time of new waves of violence in Sudan.

For example, on June 3, 2019 - the 29th of Ramadan - over 120 Sudanese civilians were massacred by the interim government's security forces while conducting a peaceful sit-in, in what is now known as the Khartoum Massacre.

And it was at the end of Ramadan when the current civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began, in April 2023. "In Sudan, violence always seems to happen in Ramadan," Blak-Ram told TRT World in a recent interview.

The artist, who prefers to use this stage name, recalled that he was spending Ramadan in Sudan when the Khartoum Massacre occurred. It happened the day after his family’s annual iftar event in remembrance of his father and the other executed officers, which all 28 families take part in.

"At my grandma's house, my aunt came to me and woke me up, saying, 'They (the RSF) have dispersed the sit-in.' I didn't realise to what extent it was or how brutal it was. We thought they had only shot civilians, but we weren't aware of the burning, the sexual violence, the torture. The nature of the crimes was horrific. People were being thrown into the Nile.”

Quest for justice

For 30 years, Blak-Ram and the families of the murdered officers have been on a quest for justice, campaigning to have Omar Al-Bashir and military personnel held to account. Sudan's 2018 revolution was a stepping-stone for Blak-Ram and the officers' families.

That same year, the Criminal Investigation Bureau finally opened a criminal case at the Department of Justice, and those who were indicted were arrested and jailed pending trial.

In 2020, a mass grave was discovered holding what was believed to be the officers' remains. Blak-Ram and his family were called to give DNA samples. However, since the civil war began in April 2023, the case has been brought to a standstill, the rapper said.

He added, "Since the war, we don’t know if the Janjaweed or the militia have destroyed the case files, as they've destroyed a lot of government and police buildings. A lot of the people involved (in the executions) have been released from prison. Prior to the war, we had been really gathering momentum and everything looked like it was heading in the right direction.

"Right now, our priority is just the security of the country. What's going to happen next in Sudan we don't know; whether the army will take back control or whether it will be certain Islamist factions that may have some sway or power."

The current war in Sudan between military groups hasdisplaced over 8 million people. Some six million are internally displaced within Sudan itself, and almost two million have fled to neighbouring countries.

As of January 2024, around 13,000 people are believed to have been killed in the conflict, with daily reports by Sudanese civilians of kidnappings, torture, looting and rape by the RSF, which is now a paramilitary group that battles government forces.

Some 25 million people are on the brink of famine; the World Food Programme has called it the world’s largest hunger crisis. Blak-Ram worries about the members of his family who have not been able to evacuate from the country.

"I have an uncle in the heart of the conflict zone, in RSF territory, who was unable to evacuate because he's an amputee and diabetic and has an attachment to our family home," he said, adding that a communications blackout makes it hard to reach his uncle and other relatives.