Drowning has been the biggest cause of recorded deaths of irregular refugees over the past ten years, the UN's migration agency has said, with victim numbers topping 36,000.

Of the 64,000 deaths recorded over the last decade, nearly 60 percent were linked to drowning, a report by the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

Of those deaths at sea, over 27,000 occurred in the Mediterranean - a route followed over the years by many migrants trying to reach southern Europe from northern Africa.

The figures in the report were likely a "fraction of the actual number", the IOM said, while much of the data was incomplete.

The Mediterranean was an "extremely dangerous region and the journeys are extremely risky", IOM data analyst Andrea Garcia Borja told journalists in Berlin.

But relatively larger totals in the region in part reflected more intense monitoring efforts, Garcia said.

The figures for the Mediterranean were most likely "closer to reality" than other, harder to monitor regions, such as the Sahara Desert, where reliable data was hard to come by, she said.

Of the deaths and disappearances recorded, two in three remained unidentified, according to the IOM.

And in over half of all cases, the IOM was unable to even establish the sex or age of the asylum seeker.