Some 9,000 patients in Gaza require evacuation for emergency care, with the war-torn Palestinian territory down to just 10 barely functioning hospitals, the head of the WHO has said.

"With only 10 hospitals minimally functional across the whole of Gaza, thousands of patients continue to be deprived of health care," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

Before the war, Gaza had 36 hospitals, according to the WHO.

"Around 9,000 patients urgently need to be evacuated abroad for lifesaving health services, including treatment for cancer, injuries from bombardments, kidney dialysis and other chronic conditions," he said.

That is up from 8,000 in the WHO's previous assessment at the beginning of March.

Israel has been bombing Gaza without respite, damaging many healthcare facilities.

Evacuating critical patients