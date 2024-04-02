Perpetrators of an "unidentified" drone attack in Iraq's Turkmeneli region that claimed the life of tribe leader Huseyin Allosh Bayatli have emerged as the terrorist group PKK.

The Sunni tribal leader from the Turkmen minority was killed when a drone dropped an explosive near his guesthouse in the central Kifri district of Sulaymaniyah on Sunday, sources reported on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Ersat Salihi, chairperson of the Turkmen Group in the Iraqi Parliament and Kirkuk MP of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) on Tuesday announced that the terrorist organisation PKK was behind the targeted killing.

"PKK gangs are systematically shedding the blood of civilian Turkmens in Iraq," Salihi said in a statement, calling on the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to show solidarity in expelling the terrorist organisation from the region.

Related In Iran, ethnic Turks under siege of discrimination and assimilation

He stressed that they hold the prime minister, political groups and the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) responsible for the safety of Turkmens in Kifri.