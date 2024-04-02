WORLD
3 MIN READ
PKK terrorists behind killing of Turkmen leader in Iraq
"PKK gangs are systematically shedding the blood of civilian Turkmens in Iraq," warns Ersat Salihi, chairperson of the Turkmen Group in the Iraqi Parliament and Kirkuk MP of the Iraqi Turkmen Front.
PKK terrorists behind killing of Turkmen leader in Iraq
Iraq last month designated the PKK as a banned organisation within its borders in a significant step forward in the fight against terrorism. / Photo: AA Archive
April 2, 2024

Perpetrators of an "unidentified" drone attack in Iraq's Turkmeneli region that claimed the life of tribe leader Huseyin Allosh Bayatli have emerged as the terrorist group PKK.

The Sunni tribal leader from the Turkmen minority was killed when a drone dropped an explosive near his guesthouse in the central Kifri district of Sulaymaniyah on Sunday, sources reported on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Ersat Salihi, chairperson of the Turkmen Group in the Iraqi Parliament and Kirkuk MP of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) on Tuesday announced that the terrorist organisation PKK was behind the targeted killing.

"PKK gangs are systematically shedding the blood of civilian Turkmens in Iraq," Salihi said in a statement, calling on the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to show solidarity in expelling the terrorist organisation from the region.

RelatedIn Iran, ethnic Turks under siege of discrimination and assimilation

He stressed that they hold the prime minister, political groups and the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) responsible for the safety of Turkmens in Kifri.

Recommended

Bayatli was a cherished figure in the Iraqi Turkmen community who staunchly supported his people.

RelatedHow Iraq's ban on PKK will help fight terrorism

While the attack was initially reported as unidentified, the perpetrators were evident as the separatist PKK terrorist organisation and its affiliates are the only group known to carry out such attacks in the region.

PKK has long been seeking to undermine and even cleanse Turks in the region, including in the district of Kifri, where Turks coexist alongside Kurds.

Iraq last month designated the PKK as a banned organisation within its borders in a significant step forward in the fight against terrorism.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington