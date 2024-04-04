WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kuwait votes for third time in three years under new Emir Sheikh Mesal
The parliament's clashes with the royal-appointed cabinet have led to a cycle of stalemate, dissolution and fresh elections, delaying much-needed reforms.
Kuwait votes for third time in three years under new Emir Sheikh Mesal
Elections have become an almost annual occurrence for the OPEC member country. / Photo: AFP
April 4, 2024

Vote-weary Kuwait heads to the polls for the third time in three years just months into the reign of a new emir but with no end in sight to the major oil exporter's chronic political paralysis.

Elections have become an almost annual occurrence for the OPEC member country, which has seven percent of the world's oil reserves and the monarchical Gulf's most powerful elected assembly.

However, the parliament's clashes with the royal-appointed cabinet have led to a cycle of stalemate, dissolution and fresh elections, delaying much-needed reforms.

Almost 835,000 voters are eligible to choose 50 MPs from 200 candidates, including just 13 women on Thursday, in only the second Kuwaiti election held during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Polls opened at 0900 GMT and will close at 2100 GMT. Results are expected on Friday, followed by the resignation of the first government appointed by the new emir.

"Kuwait's participatory politics is unmatched in the region," Kuwait University political analyst Bader al Saif told AFP.

"Its system requires a reset and urgently needed reforms no doubt, but the fact that it enables its citizens to express themselves and have a say in governance makes it different."

RelatedKuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86, Sheikh Meshal named successor
Recommended

Sluggish economy

Sheikh Meshal al Ahmad al Sabah, formerly the world's oldest crown prince, came to power at age 83 in December after the death of his half-brother and predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf.

He aimed both the cabinet and parliament in his inaugural speech to the assembly and then announced an era of "reform" as he picked Kuwait's first foreign minister from outside the ruling family.

But in February, the national assembly was dissolved once again, accused in a royal decree of constitutional violations including "offensive and inappropriate language", after a lawmaker responded to the emir's criticism.

Thursday's polls the third since 2022, and the fourth in five years are unusual as the incoming parliament will be tasked with approving Sheikh Mesal's choice of crown prince, Kuwait's future emir.

Kuwaitis, a minority in the mainly expatriate population of more than 4.3 million, blame the political standoffs for a sluggish economy, ageing infrastructure and an inability to enact reforms.

Meanwhile, resource-rich neighbours Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are racing ahead with economic diversification plans.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington