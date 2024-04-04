Vote-weary Kuwait heads to the polls for the third time in three years just months into the reign of a new emir but with no end in sight to the major oil exporter's chronic political paralysis.

Elections have become an almost annual occurrence for the OPEC member country, which has seven percent of the world's oil reserves and the monarchical Gulf's most powerful elected assembly.

However, the parliament's clashes with the royal-appointed cabinet have led to a cycle of stalemate, dissolution and fresh elections, delaying much-needed reforms.

Almost 835,000 voters are eligible to choose 50 MPs from 200 candidates, including just 13 women on Thursday, in only the second Kuwaiti election held during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Polls opened at 0900 GMT and will close at 2100 GMT. Results are expected on Friday, followed by the resignation of the first government appointed by the new emir.

"Kuwait's participatory politics is unmatched in the region," Kuwait University political analyst Bader al Saif told AFP.

"Its system requires a reset and urgently needed reforms no doubt, but the fact that it enables its citizens to express themselves and have a say in governance makes it different."