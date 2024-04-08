CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Godzilla x Kong' dominates North American box office for a second week
"Godzilla x Kong" took in $31.7 million over the weekend in the United States and Canada, according to Exhibitor Relations.
'Godzilla x Kong' dominates North American box office for a second week
People dressed in the costume of Kong (L) and Godzilla (R) attend the world premiere of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on March 25, 2024.  / Photo: AFP
April 8, 2024

"Godzilla x Kong" extended its monstrous reign over the North American box office for a second weekend, according to estimates from industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

The feature, which sees the enormous gorilla and reptilian giant set their differences aside and team up to save their species -- and ours -- took in $31.7 million over the weekend in the United States and Canada, according to the figures.

In second place with an estimated $10 million in ticket sales was action film "Monkey Man," which British actor Dev Patel both directs and stars in.

The thriller, set in India, is "ultra-violent, driven by class differences, corruption and personal vengeance," said analyst David A. Gross.

"Foreign stories do not always work in North America; it's working here," he wrote, adding: "it's going to be very profitable."

New Ice Age

In third place was "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," which took in $9 million.

Co-written by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the first "Ghostbusters" in 1984, the film teams a new cadre of ghost catchers with the original cast as they take on a frightening deity trying to launch a new Ice Age.

In fourth place was the horror film "The First Omen," an intrigue between the Catholic Church and the forces of evil. It grossed $8.4 million in North American cinemas.

Recommended

Relegated to fifth place, "Kung Fu Panda 4," Universal and DreamWorks Animation's martial arts comedy, which earned $7.9 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Dune: Part Two" ($7.2 million)

"Someone like you" ($3 million)

"Wicked Little Letters" ($1.6 million)

"Arthur the King" ($1.5 million)

"Immaculate" ($1.4 million)

Related'Godzilla vs. Kong' debut breaks pandemic record with $48.5M
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz