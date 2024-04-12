The United Nations has called for a transparent and credible investigation into a fresh Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Palestine's Gaza, which injured several journalists including those from the TRT Arabi channel.

The organisation stressed that the Israeli attack on a group of journalists clearly demonstrates the dangers faced by members of the press in Gaza.

On Friday afternoon, the Israeli army deliberately targeted the group of journalists reporting from the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza with tank fire.

TRT cameraperson Sami Shehadeh, part of a crew reporting from the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, was grievously injured and doctors ended up amputating his right foot.

Shehadeh, following the attack, said he would still continue to be the voice of Gaza.

'Terrorist state'

"We condemn this vile attack. This is terrorism. This terrorism must stop and the Western world must oppose this brutality as soon as possible," Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said following the incident.