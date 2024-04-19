About two weeks after Israel allegedly killed seven of its nationals, including a military commander, in an air strike on its consulate in Damascus, Iran retaliated by sending UAVs into Israeli territory.

This marked a pivotal movement in the Iran-Israel shadow war. It was the first direct attack carried out by Tehran on Tel Aviv.

Israel's consistent targeting of Iranian military leaders across the Middle East, notably in Syria, has become a norm over the years, although the Jewish state has always shrugged off responsibility.

Iran's overnight retaliation on Saturday, which involved 300 drones, and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles overnight did not cause any heavy material or human damage in Israel but made international headlines.

A majority of Iranian projectiles were intercepted outside Israeli borders, with only a few reaching their intended targets. For Iran, the counterstrike was good enough to be passed on as revenge for the killing of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the highest-ranking Iranian military commander to be targeted since the killing of Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was hit by a US drone strike in 2020.

With this seemingly restrained yet historic attack, Iran’s ruling elite managed to excite the conservative support base back home, presenting the manoeuvre as a sign of Tehran’s growing influence in the region.

Related Iran's strike on Israel: bluster or a strategic move?

Regional proxies

The clandestine war between the two powers has long played out through proxies in the Middle East. Iran now has shown its commitment to those proxies with its attack, experts say.

The Damascus consulate attack has placed Iran in a challenging position vis-à-vis its allied militias, according to Sami Hamdi, editor-in-chief of the International Interest and commentator on MENA.

Speaking to TRT World, he explains that Tehran has exhibited accountability to these allies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, reaffirming its commitment to them and signalling readiness to escalate on their behalf if Israel or the US violate established norms of engagement.

Iran challenged the traditional global focus on its proxy forces, including Hezbollah, and Houthi militants, according to Serhan Afacan, a researcher at the Institute of Middle East and Islamic Countries at Marmara University.

“‘Look, I can operate directly in the region without relying on any of them’, Iran said, showing that it can handle its affairs and engage in conflict in the region independently,”Afacan tells TRT World.

Message to the US

After Iran's attack, the US declared its abstention from engaging in offensive operations against Iran but reaffirmed its support for Israel. Tehran also cautioned Washington that endorsing Israeli retaliation would result in the targeting of US bases.

Opting not to label Iran's attack as a "retaliation" in its entirety, Afacan suggests that Iran's message was not purely retaliatory this time, but rather a warning that it could retaliate with a more symmetric move if the US fails to restrain Israel.

“This move demonstrated that although the US has little issue with Israel committing a genocide in Gaza, it does have a major issue with Israel trying to force a regional war with Iran,” Sami Hamdi says.