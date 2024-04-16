Since Israel’s brutal military campaign on Gaza began, Iran’s foreign proxies responded with attacks ranging from cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel to frequent disruption of Red Sea shipping by Yemen’s Houthis.

Following the Israeli attack on Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on April 1, killing seven Iranian nationals, including one top Iranian commander. The incident quickly raised fears of further clashes.

Iran’s approach took a noticeable shift on Sunday when it launched an unprecedented assault of drones and missiles into Israel. It was the first time, despite decades of enmity, that Tehran had launched a direct military attack on Tel Aviv, prompting attention to now focus on Israel’s next steps and how it will decide on further military action.

Tensions between the two have long simmered, with Iran and Israel caught in a shadow war across the Middle East. The former has developed the ‘axis of resistance,’ a network in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, which Tehran typically relies upon as part of its deterrence strategy against Israel.

This network includes Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and the Houthis, whose recent attacks have seen it target Israeli-linked ships, as well as other groups.

Lebanon

In 1982, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards established Hezbollah to fight Israeli forces that invaded Lebanon that year.

The group is considered an influential political player, in addition to its status viewed widely as more powerful than the Lebanese state.

Since early October, there has been heavy exchange of fire — the most intense since a full-scale war in 2006 — between Hezbollah and Israeli forces at the Lebanese-Israeli border. The group says the aim is to stretch the Israeli army thin.

According to Israeli security sources, Israel has killed some 240 Hezbollah militants including top commanders in Lebanon since October 7, while 30 others were killed in Israeli strikes in Syria.

Related Israeli strike on Iran's consulate in Syria a 'turning point': Hezbollah

Yemen

The Houthi movement took control of large parts of Yemen, including Sanaa, when civil war broke out in late 2014.

Saudi Arabia, the region's leading Sunni Muslim power, was worried by the growing influence of Shia Iran along its border and intervened in the war in March 2015 in support of the ousted, Saudi-backed government.

Last September, Saudi Arabia hosted Houthi negotiators in Riyadh, showing an interest in backing diplomatic efforts for a peace process and ending the war in Yemen.

On October 31, the Houthis fired drones and missiles towards Israel, and by November expanded by attacking Israeli-owned or Israel-bound ships in the southern Red Sea.

Related US hits Houthi unmanned aerial systems in Red Sea in 'self-defence'

The British and US launched air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in January. Although Iran denies involvement, the US says Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have been assisting in planning and carrying out the Houthi missile and drone attacks.