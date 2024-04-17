Living in Gaza means enduring a landscape stained with blood. That’s how Yousri al Ghoul describes his hometown, where death is lurking around every street corner.

“We have even lost the paths to our homes. We don’t know where our streets or houses or any building that we knew before are,” Al Ghoul, a Palestinian author and founder of the Shaqaf Cultural Initiative, tells TRT World.

Israel's aerial bombing and ground offensive has destroyed over 35 percent of Gaza’s urban infrastructure, systematically wiping out historic neighbourhoods, cultural landmarks, medical facilities, educational institutions, and vital systems for sewage, water, and electricity.

For many city planners, an ‘urbicide’ — the deliberate annihilation of a city – has been unfolding since October 7 2023. It has turned Gaza, a home to 2.3 million Palestinians, into a ghost town that smells of death. In the past seven months, Israeli forces have killed at least 33,700 Palestinians and wounded 76,300 others in this troubled land of 365 square kilometres, while imposing famine and disease on the surviving population.

Murdering the city

The grim toll is evident in satellite imagery analysed by the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) in March, revealing the wanton destruction of over 88,868 structures — equivalent to more than a third of Gaza's total edifices.

The hardest hit are the governorates of Gaza City, Khan Younis, and North Gaza, accounting for over 80 percent of the total damage, according to Gaza Interim Damage Assessment conducted by the World Bank, European Union, and United Nations.

Yet, the devastation transcends the material margins – it represents a profound cultural and social catastrophe, experts say.

“The face of the city has changed and become very old, older than ancient generations, it became dark places that represent a dark view of life in Gaza,” laments Yousri.

For him, the built environment is not merely a collection of structures but a tangible embodiment of a community's history, traditions, values, and aspirations.

Speaking to TRT World, Fatina Abreek Zubiedat, an assistant professor at Tel Aviv University Azrieli School of Architecture, stresses that Israel's interminable siege of Gaza has likewise besieged collective decisions and actions of Palestinians on the territory. It indicates that the erasure of their culture, architecture, archives, and universities as bastions of knowledge on Palestine reveals Israel's intention to reduce Gaza to nothing.

Making of "ahistorical" entity