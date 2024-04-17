US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has indicated to advisers he is keen on a new middle-class tax cut should he return to the White House, two people familiar with the discussions said, an initiative that could appeal to voters but could also worsen America's yawning budget deficit.

Among the ideas that advisers have presented to the former president is a cut to the federal payroll tax, said one of those people, a move that could lower the flow of money into the Social Security and Medicare trust funds and open Trump to criticism from Democrats that he is torpedoing the safety net for elderly Americans.

Trump has signalled that he is open to the idea, though he has made no commitments, that person added.

Trump's economic team proposed slashing the payroll tax in 2020 as a way to jumpstart the economy during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but his administration settled for temporarily allowing deferrals in payroll tax payments.

The recent conversations indicate that his economic advisers are still seeking a payroll tax cut, even though the economy is much healthier than it was four years ago, when it was hit hard by the pandemic.

Other ideas that Trump's close economic advisers are discussing include an increase in the so-called standard deduction on year-end tax returns and a cut to the marginal income tax rate for middle-income households, one of the people with knowledge of those conversations said.

It was unclear if either of those ideas had been presented to Trump directly.

The tax cut talks are relatively informal and are broadly aimed at the middle class rather than at households earning below a specific income level, both of the people with knowledge of the conversations said.

How ambitious any tax measure will ultimately depend on the makeup of the next Congress.

Legislators generally must approve significant tax overhauls, though certain tweaks to the tax code can be carried out by executive action.

Tax cut risks