India will start its parliamentary elections on Friday, as voting will take place over six weeks amid the world's biggest democratic vote.

968 million Indian voters in a country of around 1.3 billion will cast their ballots to elect lawmakers who will rule the country over the next five years. 497 million of those voting will be male, and 471 million female.

Votes are set to be cast at over 1 million stations and across over 5.5 million electronic voting machines.

Indians are set to select 543 lawmakers for the lower house of India's parliament, while the president will nominate two more lawmakers.

A party or coalition must gain 272 seats to form a government with a five-year mandate.

Voting from spring to summer

Similarly to the 2019 election, the vote will occur over seven phases.

India has a "first-past-the-post electoral system." This approach entails that each citizen votes for a candidate put forward, and the one with the most votes is elected.

Reportedly, India has over 2,500 parties, although only 10 hold 86 percent of all seats in India's parliament or Lok Sabha.

Close to 18 million young people are registered to vote for the first time, which is considered an important sector for those on the campaign trail, as 40 percent of the country is believed to be under 25.

One of the most important states is Uttar Pradesh (UP), home to 240 million citizens, making it the country's most populated state, which sends more lawmakers to parliament than others.

The elections are set to take place as India's economy is the globe's fastest emerging economy, with a GDP of $3.7tn. It has securely positioned itself as the fifth-largest economy.

However, the elections take place at a crucial point when opposition political parties and rights groups argue that Indian democracy is under threat amid allegations opposition officials have been spied on, their bank accounts frozen, alongside constraints on parliament, the justice system and freedom of the press.

Rights groups say authorities have used politically motivated charges against opposition figures. They say it often entails charging them with a litany of offences, including terrorism, although the government has always denied the allegation.

The Vote

The Majority of India's 22 states and federally administered regions require one day to vote. However, states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar will vote in all seven phases.

The 1st phase of the elections, on April 19, will be for 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states.

The 2nd phase will be April 26 for 89 seats across 13 states.

The 3rd phase will be on May 7 for 94 seats across 12 States, the 4th on May 13 for 96 seats across 10 States, the 5th on May 20 for 49 seats across eight states, the 6th on May 25 for 57 seats across seven states, and the 7th on June 1 for 57 constituencies across eight states.

The vote count will happen after June 4.

Voting has been reportedly staggered due to security and logistical concerns.

Parties

The election is expected to be contested by the two main blocs – the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the opposition alliance, INDIA, headed by the Indian National Congress, which has ruled India for much of its post-independence years until 2014 when the party faced a major electoral debacle at the hands of the BJP.