Columbia University has cancelled classes and dozens of protesters were arrested at Yale and New York University while the gates to Harvard Yard were closed to the public as some of the most prestigious US universities sought to diffuse campus tensions over Israel's war in Gaza.

The various actions on Monday followed the arrest last week of more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia's green.

In addition to the demonstrations at the Ivy League schools, pro-Palestinian encampments have come up on other campuses, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, and the University of Michigan.

The protests have pitted students against one another, with pro-Palestinian students demanding that their schools condemn Israel's invasion of Gaza and divest from companies that sell weapons to Israel.

Some Jewish students, meanwhile, say much of the criticism of Israel makes them feel unsafe.

'Complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza'

Tensions remained high on Monday at Columbia in New York City, where the campus gates were locked to anyone without a school ID and where protests broke out both on campus and outside.

A woman inside the campus gates led about two-dozen protesters on the street outside in a chant of, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!" Meanwhile, a small group of pro-Israel counter demonstrators protested nearby.

Columbia University President Nemat Shafik said in a message to the school community Monday that she was “deeply saddened” by what was happening on campus.

Protests have roiled many US college campuses since Israel's invasion of Gaza.

Prahlad Iyengar, an MIT graduate student studying electrical engineering, was among about two dozen students who set up a tent encampment on the school's Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus on Sunday evening. They are calling for a ceasefire and are protesting what they describe as MIT's "complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza," he said.

"MIT has not even called for a ceasefire, and that’s a demand we have for sure," Iyengar said.

He also said MIT has been sending out confusing rules about protests.

"We're out here to demonstrate that we reserve the right to protest. It’s an essential part of living on a college campus," Iyengar said.