On a cinder block work table in the war-torn Gaza, puppet maker Mahdi Karira is busy turning old tin cans into figurines.

He hums as he works, knowing his makeshift marionettes will put a smile on the faces of children displaced by the more than six-month aggression by Israel in the coastal Palestinian territory.

"These puppets can make things around us beautiful," he said, surveying his handiwork.

Before the war, Karira had a whole store of brightly-coloured puppets and often took them to perform in theatres.

Now, he performs in camps for displaced people after Israeli bombardment forced him to flee his home in Gaza City to Deir al Balah, in the centre of the narrow enclave.

Several puppets are suspended along the workshop walls, their bodies topped by expressive human faces carved onto wood or tin cans, their limbs hooked to strings which Karira uses to make them walk and talk.

With Gaza under siege, new materials are hard to come by, so he makes do with debris, fishing line and old sardine tins stamped with the United Nations logo, which he brings to life with a touch of paint.

"Unfortunately, after the displacement, there were no more puppets, no more theatre," he told AFP. "I left all my work in Gaza City," in the territory's north.

"There aren't many raw materials to work with -- only cans of all shapes and sizes around us."

Puppets tell 'beautiful things'