Over 50 eminent journalism professors and scholars from leading US and Canadian universities have demanded a thorough external review of The New York Times' "investigative piece" on claimed sexual violence during the surprise Hamas raid on Israel on October 7 last year.

The academics, representing top-notch institutions like New York University, the University of Pennsylvania, Emory, Northwestern, and the University of Texas among others, pressed the newspaper on Monday to enlist a team of journalism experts to conduct an independent and comprehensive examination of the reporting, editorial procedures, and overall publication process behind the story, with the results to be made public.

"The impact of The New York Times story is impossible to fathom," the professors wrote in a letter.

"This is wartime and in the minds of many people, the Times' story fuelled the fire at a pivotal moment when there might have been an opportunity to contain it before, as the International Court of Justice has ruled, the situation devolved into the "plausible" realm of genocide.

Considering these grave circumstances, we believe that the Times must waste no time in extending an invitation for an independent review."

The extensive "investigative article", titled "Screams Without Words: Sexual Violence on Oct 7", written by international correspondent Jeffrey Gettleman and two freelancers, accused Palestinian resistance group Hamas of sexual assault during the raid. Doubts about its accuracy emerged shortly after publication.

Family members of one of the featured victims contested the assertion that she had been sexually abused, while inconsistencies in the testimony of other cited witnesses added to the skepticism.

The letter to the newspaper, addressed to publisher A.G. Sulzberger, executive editor Joe Kahn, and international editor Philip Pan, underscores the importance of independent review of the discredited NYT story, which Israel reportedly utilised to garner public support for its invasion of Gaza.