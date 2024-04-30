The 39-year-old Humza Yousaf, who made history as the first Asian and Muslim to become Scotland’s leader, resigned on Monday.

His year-long tenure as the First Minister ended after he abruptly dissolved the power-sharing agreement of his Scottish National Party (SNP) with the Scottish Greens last week, a move that threatened to bring a no-confidence vote against him in the parliament.

While his time in office was marked by dwindling support for his pro-independence party, Yousaf made a lot of followers around the world by taking a stand against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Young Scots see Yousaf as a victim of their country’s fragmented political landscape.

They fear his departure has dented their hopes and dreams. But some of his supporters also point out his failure in fulfilling his campaign promise of improving the lives of working class people, dragging feet on Scotland's carbon emissions target, and his inability to effectively campaign for independence.

A flash in the pan

Yousaf became First Minister last year in March, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon, who surprised many with her resignation citing exhaustion after eight years in office.

In a contest revealing rifts within the party between left-wing and right-wing factions, Yousaf's victory initially positioned him as a hopeful figure capable of uniting not just the SNP but also the Scottish Parliament.

However, it wasn't long before it became apparent that he was far from achieving this aim.

“Yousaf’s tearing up of the Bute House agreement was tactically stupid, an act of political suicide,” says Jamie O’Rourke, a 22-year-old literature and philosophy student in Glasgow.

“In the face of racist abuse he has faced throughout his time as First Minister, Yousaf has my full solidarity. Politically, however, he and his party have proven themselves weak and unable to bring about meaningful change,” he tells TRT World.

It's not entirely his fault though, Jamie adds, "as the SNP as a party seems incapable of challenging Westminster, achieving independence, or enhancing the lives of working-class people in Scotland."

Despite Yousaf’s clear and bold stance on Palestine, 28-year-old Ben Alexander believes that the Pakistani-origin First Minister lacked the courage to introduce innovative progressive policies.

“He didn't have the charm that a popular politician utilises to captivate people for change,” Ben tells TRT World.

"I do think his departure was too abrupt, and he didn't put up much of a fight.”

Having a Muslim and a migrant-origin First Minister for the first time sent a wave of excitement among Scottish Muslims - at least for a little while.

For Kasim Rasul, a 28-year-old Scottish Muslim, it was reassuring to see that despite the widespread misperceptions about Islam that linger in Scottish society, a Muslim was entrusted with a significant position.

“However, the decisions he made led to a very brief tenure in leadership, ultimately disappointing many Scottish Muslims,” he tells TRT World.