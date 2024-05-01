At least 19 people died when part of a highway collapsed in southern China's Guangdong province, state media has reported.

State broadcaster CCTV said a stretch of road between Meizhou City and Dabu County in Guangdong province caved in at around 1810 GMT.

The incident caused 18 vehicles to become trapped and involved 49 people, CCTV said.

As of 11:45 am local time on Wednesday, "19 people have been confirmed dead, and 30 are receiving all-out emergency care in hospital", according to the broadcaster.

It added that the lives of those hospitalised were "not currently at risk" but did not specify their injuries.

Social media footage shared by local news outlets showed flames and smoke emanating from a deep, dark pit into which cars seemed to have plummeted.

Other clips showed around half a dozen people standing on a roadside gazing at the flashing lights of emergency vehicles in the distance.