The Kulu district of Konya, located in the heart of Türkiye, holds a unique distinction—it is home to the highest number of immigrants from Türkiye to Sweden. This small district, snuggling within central Anatolia, has seen a significant portion of its population leave for a new life in Sweden, leaving an indelible mark on both communities.

The story of this migration dates back several decades, to a time when economic opportunities in Türkiye were limited, and many young people sought a better future abroad. Sweden, with its strong economy and generous social welfare system, emerged as a light of hope for many Turks, including those from Kulu. Today, there are roughly 50,000 Turks from Kulu among the around 150,000 Turks who are Swedish citizens.

The first wave of migration from Kulu to Sweden began in the 1960s and 1970s, driven by economic necessity. Young men, primarily from rural backgrounds, left their families behind to seek employment in Sweden's booming industries. They found work in factories, construction sites, and other sectors, sending money back home to support their families and build a better life for themselves.

Over the years, the flow of migrants from Kulu to Sweden continued, albeit at a slower pace. Families began to join their loved ones, and the Kulu community in Sweden started to grow. Despite the distance, ties between Kulu and Sweden remained strong, with regular visits and constant communication bridging the gap between the two worlds.

Today, the Kulu community in Sweden is a thriving and integral part of Swedish society. Many of the early migrants have retired after decades of hard work, while the younger generation has excelled in various fields, including business, academia, and the arts. They have preserved their Turkish heritage while embracing Swedish culture, creating a unique blend that enriches both countries.

Back in Kulu, the impact of migration to Sweden is evident. Remittances from Sweden have helped improve living standards and infrastructure in the district, transforming it into a more prosperous and modern community. The influence of Swedish culture is also visible, with some families adopting Swedish customs alongside their Turkish traditions.

With a population of around 50,000, Kulu boasts a unique demographic — Turkish-Swedish origin citizens of Sweden. This distinctive characteristic has earned Kulu the playful nickname "Kulufornia," a nod to its dual heritage and the fusion of Turkish and Swedish influences.

