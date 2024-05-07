Competition in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest kicks off in Sweden, with the war in Gaza casting a shadow over the sequin-spangled pop extravaganza.

Performers representing countries across Europe and beyond will take the stage on Tuesday in the first of two semifinals in the Swedish city of Malmo.

It and a second semifinal on Thursday will winnow a field of 37 nations to 26 who will compete in Saturday’s final against a backdrop of both parties and protests.

Among the 15 acts performing Tuesday are Croatian singer-songwriter Baby Lasagna, whose infectious electro number “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” is the current favourite to win, and Ukrainian duo alyona alyona and Jerry Heil, flying the flag for their war-battered nation with the anthemic “Teresa & Maria.”

Other bookmakers’ favourites include Swiss singer Nemo, goth-style Irish singer Bambie Thug, Italian TikTok star Angelina Mango and the Netherlands’ Joost Klein with the playful pop-rap song “Europapa.”

Security is tight in the Swedish city, which expects an influx of some 100,000 Eurovision fans, along with tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters.

Israel is a Eurovision participant, and demonstrations are planned on Thursday and Saturday against its war on Gaza, which has left almost 35,000 Palestinians dead.

Related Hundreds protest Israel's participation in Eurovision Song Contest

Israeli entry

Organisers told Israel to change the lyrics of its entry, originally titled “October Rain” in apparent reference to Hamas’ cross-border October 7 attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis.

The song was renamed “Hurricane” and Israeli singer Eden Golan was allowed to remain in the contest.