Reem Al Muftah is a busy 36-year-old Qatari working mother and wellness advocate juggling parenting her children with her busy career. The majority of childcare falls on herself and her husband, who manage parenting alongside their full time jobs.

While she and other women in her circle have three children, she sees others who have decided to stop at one or two.

Speaking to TRT World, Al Muftah joked, "I am personally not sure if I want more than three, but I feel that I am open to it, although I do get moments where I feel just one kid is perfect!"

It's not just many women in Qatar who feel this way.

Speaking to TRT World, Oman-based researcher of gender and politics Sumaya Al Wahaibi said falling birthrates have become a concern across the Gulf Corporation Countries (GCC).

"While the decline in birth rates is linked to socio-economic development, it can pose challenges, such as a shrinking workforce, an increased ageing population, and strains on the pension and healthcare systems. Therefore, the governments are actively considering interventions to address this issue," she said.

Al Muftah says that Qatari mothers today have more responsibilities than their mothers' generation, which had a clear demarcation between the roles of mother and father.

In past generations, while some Qatari women worked as teachers, doctors or civil servants, many tended to be stay-at-home mothers while their husbands went to work.

"I’m sure the number (of children) has decreased due to the responsibilities women have now. So many women are single households or divorced and that leads to having less kids after experiencing a 'not so great' experience. So, I believe marriage is a deterrent and it's safe to assume that marriage has decreased as well.”

Qatari women today are also more aware of the mental impact of having several children - and thus choose to have fewer kids, Al Muftah added.

Recent statistics from September 2023 by Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority show declining marriage rates among Qataris. Qatar measures its marriage rate as the number of married males or females aged 15 years and above per 1,000 people. The rate for females declined from 21.6 in 2016 to 17.1 in 2022.

A study carried out by the Doha International Family Institute shows that perceptions of marriage among unmarried Qatari women tend to be negative, leading them to delaying getting married.

Changing family structures

Al Muftah's perspective reflects a changing mindset about family structure in the GCC.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Oman are moving closer to the finish line for their National Visions (2030 for Saudi Arabia and Qatar, 2031 for the UAE, 2035 for Kuwait and 2040 for Oman).

But a quiet reproductive revolution is leading to a population slowdown that has forced these states to address a generational change in demographics.

A recent study published in January 2024 by Fayez Elessawy, professor of human and urban geography at Alexandria University, shows a sharp decline in the birth rates of GCC states, from 6.5 children per woman in 1995, to less than two children per woman in all GCC states except Saudi Arabia (2.4) and Oman (2.7).

The report shows an inverse relation between GCC countries' growth and development, and their birth rates.

According to North Carolina-based researcher Alainna Liloia, who specialises in women’s issues in Arab countries and previously lived in the Gulf, a major socio-economic factor contributing to this huge decline in birth rates is the increased education and employment of Gulf women.

"GCC governments are putting a lot of pressure on female citizens to contribute to social and economic development through a variety of state projects. At the same time, women face pressures from their own communities to maintain traditional domestic roles," Liloia told TRT World.

"As a result, we are seeing a rise in Gulf women choosing to delay marriage and motherhood so they can prioritise their education and careers."

'It’s not safe, it's not healthy'

After years of growth, Saudi Arabia is now experiencing a declining birth rate.

Speaking to TRT World, Riyadh-based Saudi Arabian professor and historian Hatoon Al-Fassi said that Shura Council members have been calling for population controls since 2015.

At the time, the rapid growth of the population, which was largely concentrated in cities, strained the infrastructure.

Al-Fassi said that as early as a decade ago, Saudi Arabia's religious scholars often encouraged couples to have more children.

"The religious advice and religious push that used to be given was towards families and society having more children." she added.

This sparked a debate among Shura members who said no, we have to control our population growth, Al-Fassi said. They said "it's not safe, it's not healthy for our development; for the future of Saudi Arabia. We have to plan things in a better way."