Slovakia, a member of NATO and the European Union, was left shocked on Wednesday when Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot at and injured by a self-proclaimed writer after an official meeting outside the capital, Bratislava.

The shooting has sent investigators scurrying to find answers as Fico is a leftist pro-Russian politician while the shooter, Juraj Cintula, is a supporter of Slovenskí Branci, a pro-Russian paramilitary group, known for its extremist and anti-migrant views.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the shooting. US President Joe Biden also issued condemnation. The incident occurred a month after Slovakia elected Peter Pellegrini, an ally of Fico, as the country’s next president.

Here’s what we know about the attempted assassination:

What happened?

Fico was shot several times in Handlova, a central Slovakian town. The prime minister faced a life-threatening condition after the shooting, suffering from "serious polytrauma", according to the defence minister Robert Kalinak.

He was transported to a nearby hospital by a helicopter in the regional capital Banska Bystrica. Later, Fico’s health was reported as stable but serious, according to both top government officials and Slovakian media.

"This assassination (attempt) was politically motivated and the perpetrator's decision was born closely after the presidential election," said Matus Sutaj Estok, the country’s interior minister.

The shooting marked “the worst day” for Slovakian democracy, he said. “For the first time in the 31 years of our democratic sovereign republic, someone has decided to express a political opinion not in an election but with a gun on the street,” he wrote on Facebook.

Who is the shooter?

Juraj Cintula, the shooter, is author of two novels and three collections of poetry. He is also a member of The Slovakian Writers' Association (SSS). His son appeared to be shocked by the father’s action, having “no idea” on what his father intended and planned.

Cintula, who worked as a security guard for a private security company, expressed anti-government views, criticising Fico’s policies and his plan to shut the state-funded media group, RTVS. Fico was critical of Slovakia’s mainstream media including RTVS.

Cintula, 71, held anti-migrant views, being a backer of a right-wing paramilitary group.

What’s the reaction?