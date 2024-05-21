[NOTE: Made to Measureavailable until June 17, 2024.]

For their investigative-artistic data experiment the group Laokoon creates the doppelganger of a person unknown to them based solely on their personal online data. Five years of this person's life are reconstructed just by using Google data and filmed on a large theatre stage. Based on this spectacular experiment which culminates in the encounter of the experiment participant and their doppelgänger, the documentary Made to Measure explores what hundreds of data traders do with the personal data of billions of people.