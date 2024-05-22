Ghassan al Ejla has been moving among Gaza’s hospitals since the war broke out, from being trapped in Al Shifa's first raid last November, spending exhausting weeks at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, to tending to the wounded at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah since last December. As a nurse, he works tirelessly at the hospital all day in the war injuries department.

“I myself can’t bear hearing their groans and cries during the night. They're going through hell. They need intensive and constant care because any slip may cost their lives. It's an entirely meticulous process for us given the scale of severity of their injuries and our very limited capacity," Ejla tells TRT World.

“It comes down to either life or death for these people. They are in dire need of an immediate departure for medical assistance. Therefore, to prevent a catastrophic loss of human life, the Rafah Crossing and the evacuation of these patients need to happen right away.”

Almost 80,000 Palestinians are gravely injured from the brutalities of war, including shrapnel and explosive weapon wounds, burns, and broken limbs from being trapped under collapsed buildings. The numbers are likely to escalate as more people are being killed and injured en masse from Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza.

With a limited healthcare system operating in Gaza, they are in desperate need for an immediate exit to increase their diminishing chance of survival.

But the Rafah Crossing, the only lifeline for the critically wounded to receive treatment abroad, has been closed since Israel executed a ground military offensive on Rafah on May 7. Hundreds of thousands more were forced to evacuate to central Gaza and Khan Younis, areas already destroyed by the war.

Doctors have warned of the complex injuries faced by Palestinians in Gaza, including spinal cord injuries, nerve damage, amputations of one or several limbs, and devastating burns unlike any they have seen before.

Nurse Al Ejla described the situation as an “engineered torture forced upon Palestinians”.

"Someone needs to step up and stop the war. Our ultimate hope is to stop the suffering,” he said.

Gaza’s remaining 10 partially functional hospitals are now filled with people suffering from these types of injuries, who desperately need an urgent exit from the enclave to save their lives. As the crossing continues to be closed, they are facing an inevitable death.

In Deir al Balah, the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital alone has at least 1500 cases, including head injuries, infected wounds, and multiple fractures. The reopening of the crossing will serve as a much needed lifeline for them.

In desperate need of nutrients

For Bashayer Al-Abeid, 17 years old, the war on Gaza left her lonelily suffering after killing her entire family. A bombing flattened her house last March in Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp and caused her an acute intracerebral haemorrhage, several cut-deep wounds, and complete paralysis.