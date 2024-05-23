Earlier this week, Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange won a legal bid to appeal against his extradition to the United States where he faces years in prison for leaking documents that showed American abuse of power in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange’s lawyer has argued that the Australian may be unable to rely on his right to free speech at a potential trial in the U.S.

Assange's supporters say his work is in the public interest, while Washington claims Wikileaks has put its spies at risk.

A price to pay for truth

In 2012, Assange entered the Eucador’s embassy in London, seeking political asylum, after Swedish authorities launch investigation into rape allegations against him. The investigation was later dropped.

Seven years later, Ecuador revoked Assange's asylum, claiming he breached its terms after allegedly hacking information.

Assange was subsequently arrested and detained in the UK while US authorities sought his extradition.

Experts warn the latest development is not a final victory for the Australian who released hundreds of thousands of classified US military documents on Washington's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq where tens of thousands of civilians were killed.

Guillaume Long, Ecuador's former foreign minister, says the bid to block his extradition is an important win for Assange.

"Until this latest decision, extradition had been given the green light by British courts. So this is a case about extradition, for journalistic activities, for freedom of expression, for revealing the truth," Long tells TRT World.

US authorities want Assange to face trial for 18 charges, almost all related to the Espionage Act, alleging he’s behind a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

Long explains that Ecuador adhered to international law, deeming Assange "at risk of political persecution" when it decided to give him refuge at the embassy.

Assange was arrested by the UK police in 2019 for not showing up before a court over a warrant issued seven years earlier.

"Assange has been in Belmarsh prison since 2019. That's five years already pending this extradition, and it could easily go on. If the US decides to kick the can down the road and to ignore this issue until the (US) elections are passed, it could be something that happens next year," says Long.

A legal quagmire

In March, the UK High Court gave Assange a temporary reprieve. US authorities were given three weeks to provide assurances he would receive a fair trial, have his First Amendment free speech rights safeguarded and avoid the death penalty.

During Monday's hearing, Assange received permission to appeal.

In court, one of Assange's lawyers questioned the assurances that had been made by US prosecutors, underscoring separation of powers in the country between the executive branch. It would mean the executive branch for prosecuting Assange would be unable to make the judicial branch abide by some aspects.

According to Toby Cadman, a UK-based barrister and co-head of Guernica 37 Chambers, believes it was “inevitable” that the judges were going to grant leave to appeal on that aspect.

Cadman calls the initial ruling "significant" and expects Assange's lawyer to argue his case, although it remains unclear what happens next.

"If they (Assange’s defence) are successful on this particular strand of appeal, then it will be hugely significant for other such cases, but arguably, it's more relevant to Julian Assange because he's not a US citizen whereas, (Edward) Snowden, for example, is," he says.

Assange’s case has a "lot of political significance" for the US President Joe Biden’s administration. It will also show if the US is "softening" its position while seeking "an easy way out” from the complicated legal case.

Australian lawmakers have also lobbied for the US to drop the case against Assange.