The death of George Floyd, a black man, in 2020 at the hands of four police officers in the state of Minnesota still resonates as a major societal problem in America: police brutality against Blacks.

"I don’t know that the United States has addressed in significant ways anti-blackness that has supported systematic violence against Black people," said Anthony Pinn, a professor of humanities at Rice University in Houston, Texas.

It was May 25, 2020, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes as Floyd cried out, "I can't breathe," until he died, as three fellow officers watched and did nothing to intervene.

Floyd's death sparked outrage across the world, prompting protests about the senseless brutality against Blacks by police officers in the US.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and is serving a 22 1/2-year state sentence which is being served concurrently with his 21-year federal conviction for violating Floyd's civil rights. The other officers - Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao - were convicted in Floyd's death and were handed prison sentences ranging between three and four years.

"The conviction of those officers isn’t enough because the problem isn’t a matter of individuals. It’s systemic and it requires changes that impact policies and practices on the collective level," Pinn told Anadolu. "The conviction of those officers is important, but it doesn’t render Black people safe on a societal level. The demand for systemic changes is still as important as ever."

'Life in USA is racialised'

Since Floyd's death, there have been other high-profile cases of police officers killing Black people: Amir Locke in Minnesota, Patrick Lyoya in Michigan and Jayland Walker in Ohio, to name a few. Protests have taken place after many of those killings, but police violence against Blacks still happens to this day.

"I believe the protests revolving around the murder of George Floyd, and others, has made us deeply aware of a long history of racial disregard and the many ways in which it is acted out," said Pinn, who acknowledged the power of protest, despite the continued killing of Black people by police.

"The protest stemming from these murders, and this is really important, has also made it much more difficult to normalise or justify the abuse of racial minorities in the form of police brutality."

Pinn said the killing of Black people by police is nothing new in America. He emphasised that the violence is a racial and police issue that stems from hundreds of years of racism.

"It’s important to keep in mind that race and policing are connected, for example, in that much of what we currently have in the form of policing is tied to the logic of slave patrols developed in the 1770s," said Pinn.

"Life in the USA is racialised, and that physical marker of difference always impacts our interactions. It impacts how policing takes place, who is most aggressively policed, how we describe certain communities as problematic and certain people a threat."