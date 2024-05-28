WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin warns of 'serious consequences' if Western weapons strike Russia
Russia's leader tells European countries that they "should be aware of what they are playing with" because while Ukraine will carry out the strikes, the responsibility for them would lie with Western suppliers of the weapons.
Putin warns of 'serious consequences' if Western weapons strike Russia
Putin says that they will be "defeated" by the Russian army and that "we will do what we think is necessary regardless of who is on the territory of Ukraine." / Photo: AP
May 28, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "serious consequences" if Western countries allow Ukraine to use their weapons to strike Russia.

Speaking in Uzbekistan on Tuesday, Putin's comments came in response to calls within some NATO member states to allow Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.

"This constant escalation can lead to serious consequences," Putin said.

"In Europe, especially in small countries, they should be aware of what they are playing with," he added.

The Russian leader said leaders should bear in mind the "small territory" and "dense population" of many European countries.

"And this factor, which they should keep in mind before they talk about striking deep into Russian territory, is a serious thing."

He said that while Ukraine would carry out the strikes, the responsibility for them would lie with Western suppliers of the weapons.

"They want a global conflict," he added.

Recommended

Undercover mercenaries

Putin also said that while he believed Western military instructors were already in Ukraine operating undercover as mercenaries, countries such as France sending them officially would be another "escalation."

"It is another st ep towards a serious conflict in Europe, towards a global conflict," he said.

Ukraine's top commander announced on Monday that talks were being held with France on sending military instructors to the country.

"There are specialists there under the guise of mercenaries," Putin said, adding that "this was nothing new."

He said that they will be "defeated" by the Russian army and that "we will do what we think is necessary regardless of who is on the territory of Ukraine."

"They should be aware of this," Putin said.

RelatedWhat will six more years of Putin really mean for the West?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal