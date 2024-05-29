An analysis of video footage and a review by explosive weapons experts have revealed that munitions manufactured in the US were used in a deadly Israeli air strike Sunday on a displacement camp in Gaza's southern city of Rafah.

CNN footage on Wednesday showed large areas of the camp engulfed in flames, as numerous civilians, including men, women and children, desperately sought shelter from the attack.

Rescuers were seen retrieving charred bodies, including children, from the debris.

Videos that show tents engulfed in flames following the strike on the "Kuwait Peace Camp 1" were geolocated.

In one video on social media, which was confirmed to be the same location by matching details such as the camp's entrance sign and ground tiles, the tail of a US-made GBU-39 small-diameter bomb (SDB) is visible, according to four experts who reviewed the footage.

Manufactured by Boeing, the GBU-39 is a high-precision munition "designed to attack strategically important point targets," while causing low collateral damage, explosive weapons expert and former British Army artillery officer Chris Cobb-Smith told CNN.

Cobb-Smith, however, noted that using any munition in a densely populated area always carries risks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday fell short of denying the report, but said he could not verify whether Israel used US-supplied weapons in the attack.

Blinken told reporters during a visit to Moldova that what weapons were used and how they were used would have to be the object of an investigation into the attack.