The European Union is pushing back against pressure from US President Joe Biden’s administration that wants it to seize Russian assets held inside banks in Europe so they can be used to buy weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

Approximately $300 billion of Russian assets including the foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank of Russia held at Western banks were frozen after Moscow launched a war in Ukraine.

A large portion of these assets is kept at Euroclear, the Belgium-based company that settles financial transactions between banks.

Russia hawks in the US have long pushed for seizing the frozen assets and using them to pay for the war in Ukraine.

But EU officials are worried about the reputational risk of such a move, which will undermine the trust of central banks of other countries in the European financial system.

Europeans are worried, says Steffen Weber, a political commentator and former chief advisor at the European Parliament, "firstly due to the illegality of the move and secondly the potential reputational damage Europe could face".

Weber told TRT World that seizing or confiscating Russian assets could lead to deposit withdrawals from other major countries such as China, India and Saudi Arabia, signalling negative sentiments towards other foreign investors.

European leaders have been under particular pressure from the Biden administration since late April when the US Congress voted on a bill to kick off a series of events to seize Russian deposits in US banks.

Instead of outright seizure of the Russian deposits, the European leaders have agreed to scoop up profit that the assets generate in the shape of interest income.

That windfall profit of nearly $3 billion from Russian deposits will be used to buy weapons for Ukraine.

Previously, the Bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said he was weary of Russian reaction, saying "the Russians will not be very happy. The amount of money, three billion per year, is not extraordinary, but it is not negligible".

Public opinion in European states has shifted on war as their government continues to send billions of dollars to Ukraine while the economies at home falter.

EU economies have been severely impacted over the last few years due to a series of unprecedented events such as Brexit, the Corona pandemic and more recently the Ukraine war.

So far the EU, which is the second largest donor to Ukraine after the US, has dished out $107 billion in financial, military, humanitarian, and refugee assistance to Kyiv.

So much money going to Ukraine at a time when EU economic growth is faltering has roused public sentiments.

The Bloc's largest economy, Germany, is now in a recession with its unemployment rate up a percentage point at six percent, when compared to 2022.

In an opinion poll conducted in Germany by the INSA polling organisation, 40 percent of the respondents suggested cutting aid to Ukraine when asked about which sectors of the economy should experience public spending cuts.