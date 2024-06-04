Less than a week after Spain, Norway and Ireland officially recognised Palestine, UN experts including the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Palestinian territories, urged the rest of the world to follow suit to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

Currently, 10 EU member states recognise Palestine (including three in the last month), while 17 have not. Universal recognition of Palestine in the continent remains elusive in large part due to the presence and efforts of far-right entities and conservative political parties that tout nativist, ultranationalist and pro-Zionist views.

These parties' positions on Palestine are likely in keeping with their already established anti-Muslim and anti-migrant platforms.

This perspective stems in part from an unfair association between the growing influx of Muslim migrants into Europe and rising terrorism concerns. Such fear has been stoked by far-right parties themselves for political gain and relevance.

It has also spurred ultranationalist parties such as Vox in Spain and Alternative for Germany to call for a curb on Muslim immigration. Far-right groups have also weaponised rising unemployment in Europe, blaming migrants for that issue as well.

Hence, the commencement of Israel's genocide in Gaza aligned perfectly with the European far-right's Islamophobic orientation. It has allowed groups such as the Alternative for Germany to call for funding cuts to Palestinians and submit parliamentary proposals to halt financial donations to UNRWA. Both proposals were rejected; however, their anti- Muslim/Palestine rhetoric remains.

In Denmark, Israel's campaign against Palestinians prompted the Danish People's Party to step up its anti-immigrant rhetoric while also appealing to the safety of Jews living in the country.

The link between conservative parties, far-right entities and support for Israel in Europe runs deep.

Two decades ago, an assessment of voting in the European Parliament's ninth term by the European Council of Israel in 2004 found that the 20 political parties voted in favour of Israel on the Palestine issue and all of them belonged to far-right, Eurosceptic, conservative and reformist schools of thought.

Today, the mindset of the far right remains pretty much the same. Islamophobia, anti-immigration and pro-Zionism all continue to go hand-in-hand.

Netherlands shift

Last month, Dutch politician Geert Wilder's Party for Freedom, which campaigns on an anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and populist platform in the Netherlands, signed a coalition agreement with several other political parties on controlling asylum and migration. They included the conservative liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, the centre-right New Social Contract and the agrarian, right-wing, populist, Farmer Citizen Movement.

Within this agreement, Wilders inserted an "examination" into moving the Dutch embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. This is a break from the long-standing European position that the status of Jerusalem must be decided through negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

Wilder's pro-Israel stance is echoed by the Vox party in Spain, which campaigns on a Spanish unionist and Roman Catholic platform. Vox voiced opposition to Pedro Sanchez government's decision to recognise Palestine, with party leader Santiago Abascal expressing his disapproval at a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Far-right support for Israel also comes from lead candidates for European Parliament in the upcoming 2024 elections. Marion Marechal of the far-right French Reconquete Party is one such politician who is campaigning on an anti-Islam platform.