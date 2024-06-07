The United Nations has called for immediate international action to prevent further forced displacement of civilians in Africa's troubled Sahel region, which is witnessing a worsening humanitarian crisis.

More than 3.3 million people have been forced to flee their homes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger over the past four years due to conflict exacerbated by the climate crisis, said the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR on Friday.

"This staggering forced displacement of civilians demands immediate international action to prevent it from worsening," Alpha Seydi Ba, the UNHCR spokesperson for West and Central Africa, told a media briefing in Geneva.

"The security situation in the central Sahel is volatile, forcing people to flee their homes in search of safety and protection."

The region has been caught in a spiral of militant violence for years.

Since 2012, Mali has been ravaged by different groups affiliated to Al Qaeda and the Daesh group, as well as by self-declared self-defence forces and bandits.

Related Over 20 killed in attack on central Mali village

Deepening crisis