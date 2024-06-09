New Zealand's government said it plans to reverse a five-year-old ban on new oil and gas exploration, igniting a backlash from political opponents and environmental groups.

Resources Minister Shane Jones claimed the ban had stymied international investment and left the country's energy security compromised.

"Natural gas is critical to keeping our lights on and our economy running, especially during peak electricity demand," Jones said in a statement.

"When the exploration ban was introduced by the previous government in 2018... it also shrank investment in further development of our known gas fields which sustain our current levels of use."

Prioritising clean energy

Greens co-leader Chloe Swarbrick said the government was "tipping oil and gas onto the climate crisis fire".