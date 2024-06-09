TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish top diplomat holds a meeting with Hamas leader in Qatar
The meeting follows Israel's deadly attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 274 people and injuries to approximately 700 others.
Turkish top diplomat holds a meeting with Hamas leader in Qatar
The meeting between Fidan and Haniya occurs in the aftermath of Israel's brutal attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza /Photo: AA / Others
June 9, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a meeting in Qatar with the political bureau chief of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, according to the ministry.

The meeting took place in Doha where Fidan traveled to participate in the sixth meeting of foreign ministers of the Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for discussions on high-level strategic dialogue.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ismail Haniya, Head of Hamas Political Bureau, on the margins of the Sixth Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High Level Strategic Dialogue, in Doha," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday on X after the meeting in the Gulf nation.

The meeting between Fidan and Haniya occurs in the aftermath of Israel's brutal attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and leaving hundreds more injured.

The death toll from the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has risen to 274, with around 700 others injured, according to the Palestinian government's health ministry.

Recommended

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish foreign ministry condemned Israel for its attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.

"With this latest barbaric attack, Israel has added a new one to the list of war crimes it has committed in Gaza," the ministry said.

The Turkish government called on international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate action to halt Israel's actions.

"We call on the institutions responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council in particular, to exercise their responsibility to put an end to the commission of these crimes by Israel," the statement read.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs