In less than a month, Britons will go to the polls to elect their parliamentary representatives and a new government, which is expected to steer the country in the face of global headwinds.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to call an earlier-than-expected general election for July 4 has heightened rivalry between his Conservative Party and its biggest competitor, the Labour Party.

Sunak’s Conservatives are widely expected to lose the polls, with Labour's Keir Starmer leading in most surveys to become the new PM.

Parliament was officially dissolved on May 30 by the King, marking the start of the election campaign for political parties.

Here’s how parliamentary elections function in this constitutional monarchy.

'First Past the Post'

As elections approach, the British Prime Minister formally asks the King to dissolve the parliament, signalling its closure prior to the election.

The dissolution of parliament leads to MPs losing their status. With over 130 MPs announcing they won't contest the upcoming election, those aiming to retain their seats are now actively campaigning to be reelected.

During this period of parliamentary inactivity, the government enters a pre-election phase and imposes restrictions on ministerial and departmental activities throughout the campaign.

The UK Parliament consists of two chambers: the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The House of Commons consists of 650 Members of Parliament, each representing a constituency or seat within the UK. Among these, 533 seats are situated in England, the largest and most populous region of the kingdom, while Scotland has 59 seats, Wales 40, and Northern Ireland 18.

MPs actively participate in debates on political matters and review proposals for new legislation.

The House of Lords consists of over 700 members who oversee the activities of the House of Commons, despite being unelected.

Since 1999, rather than inheriting their titles through family lineage, most Lords are appointed for their experience in specific fields and are unable to pass on their titles.

The 650 constituencies each elect one MP to represent local residents at Westminster through the "First Past the Post" system.

Voters choose one candidate in their constituency by marking an ‘X’ next to their name on the ballot, and the candidate with the highest number of votes secures the seat.

Candidates have the option to run for the seat either with a party or independently. Over 4,500 individuals will vie for seats in the 2024 election, which will see a record number of candidates competing.

This increase is driven by a significant number of independent candidates standing against Labour politicians, particularly British Muslims protesting against Labour’s position on the Gaza war.

Additionally, the emergence of new factions within political parties and the participation of newcomers in the general elections, such as the Workers Party, have also contributed to this record number.