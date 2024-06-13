More than half of Gaza's agricultural land, crucial for feeding the war-ravaged territory's hungry population, has been degraded by Israel's war, according to satellite images analysed by the United Nations.

The data reveals a rise in the destruction of orchards, field crops and vegetables in the Palestinian enclave on Thursday, where hunger is widespread after eight months of Israeli bombardment.

The World Health Organisation warned on Wednesday that many people in Gaza were facing "catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions".

Using satellite imagery taken between May 2017 and 2024, the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) found that 57 percent of Gaza's permanent crop fields and arable lands essential for food security had shown a significant decline in density and health.

"In May 2024, crop health and density across Gaza showed a marked decline compared to the average of the previous seven seasons," UNOSAT said on Thursday.

"This deterioration is attributed to conflict-related activities, including razing, heavy vehicle movement, bombing, and shelling."

The decline, UNOSAT said, marked a 30 percent increase in damaged agricultural land since it published its last analysis in April.