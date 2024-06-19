WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greece's opposition urges probe into pushbacks leading to migrant deaths
The Greek government has faced long-standing accusations from NGOs, governments and international watchdogs of engaging in forced returns of migrants.
Greece's opposition urges probe into pushbacks leading to migrant deaths
"Protection of human life and dignity, respect for International law and the Greek Constitution cannot be negotiated," says PASOK party. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 19, 2024

Greece's social democratic opposition PASOK party has urged an investigation after a BBC report alleged that illegal Greek Coast Guard pushbacks in the Aegean Sea led to the deaths of migrants.

"The protection of human life and dignity, respect for International Law and the Greek Constitution, however, cannot be negotiated," it said in a statement, drawing attention to the wider political consensus on the need to guard the borders and on the criminal role of human trafficking rings.

"Without further delay an in-depth investigation and attribution of specific responsibilities, wherever they exist, is required," it said.

A BBC investigation Monday said 43 victims died in 15 separate incidents linked to the actions of the Greek Coast Guard over a three-year period.

The accusations stem from practices where migrants were forced out of Greek territorial waters, known as pushbacks, or returned to the sea after reaching Greek islands.

RelatedUN criticises Greece's lack of answers, urges probe into migrant shipwreck
Recommended

The primary sources for the allegations include media reports, non-governmental organisations and the coast guard in neighbouring Türkiye.

Footage obtained by the BBC showed 12 people being loaded onto a Greek Coast Guard boat and subsequently abandoned on a dinghy.

The Greek government has faced long-standing accusations from NGOs, governments and international watchdogs of engaging in forced returns of migrants, including women and children.

Such actions are illegal under international law. Despite the accusations, the Greek Coast Guard has firmly denied any involvement in illegal activities.

This investigation marks the first time the number of fatal incidents has been calculated involving the Greek Coast Guard.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust