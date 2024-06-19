Brussels has refused to host a Nations League match between Israel and Belgium slated for September 6 because it could spark demonstrations, city authorities said.

They said on Wednesday holding such a match while the war in besieged Gaza was continuing "will undoubtedly provoke large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, compromising the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and also the police".

The Belgian Football Federation (URBSFA) said it would have accepted that the match at the King Baudouin Stadium take place behind closed doors, but it deeply regretted that the Belgian capital had refused to host the game at all.

"We deplore the decision taken by the City of Brussels — which has a lot of experience of organising big events — to not organise the match in our stronghold," the federation said.

The federation said it was in contact with several cities and the security services about finding an alternative venue.

The city of Louvain has already said it would not host the match either.

A spokesperson for the Israeli football federation, Shlomi Barzel, told the AFP news agency: "This is a matter concerning Belgium, it's not our problem".