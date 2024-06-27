There will be no studio audience, depriving candidates of the momentum that comes from ginning up supporters. Microphones will cut out when a candidate's speaking time is over. Thursday night's presidential debate will not be business as usual.

CNN, which is hosting President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump for their first debate of the 2024 campaign in Atlanta, wants to avoid the chaos seen when the two men squared off in 2020.

Here are some facts about the 90-minute debate, a key moment in the race for the White House, but one whose impact is difficult to predict .

Averting mayhem

In their first war of words four years ago, Trump repeatedly cut off the veteran Democrat, launched into lengthy diatribes and taunted his rival, who ended up shouting at one point: "Will you shut up, man?"

It was hardly the height of presidential decorum.

To cut down on the hijinks, CNN has set up a series of rules, to which both campaigns agreed.

Among the most notable: When the candidates take the stage at the network's Atlanta studios at 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Friday), there will be no one in the audience.

Microphones will be muted except for the candidate asked to speak. There will be two commercial breaks during the showdown between 78-year-old Trump and 81-year-old Biden, the two oldest presumptive White House nominees in history.

Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, both regular CNN on-air presenters, will "use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilised discussion," the network said.

Trump gets last word

Biden won the coin toss, allowing him to choose either his podium position or whether he preferred to speak first or second in final statements.

The incumbent chose the podium on the viewers' right, and Trump opted to have the last word.

No live fact-checking

CNN has not revealed the debate themes, and does not plan to fact-check candidate statements in real time — even if Trump repeats the baseless charge that the 2020 election was stolen from him.