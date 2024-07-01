United States President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are two of the oldest candidates making a run for the White House. Trump turned 78 years old last month, and Biden will turn 82 shortly after election day in November.

They are also two of the most unpopular presidential candidates in American history. Following last week's debate, critics are calling on both men to step down so other contenders can vie for the presidency in November.

So what happens if Trump or Biden somehow become incapacitated, die or decide to withdraw from the presidential election? Before delving into the potential scenarios and the uncertainty they would create, here's what likely won't change:

According to the US Constitution, Biden as the sitting president will remain in office until noon on January 20, 2025 (inauguration day). If he is somehow unable to perform his duties until then, the Constitution states that his Vice President, Kamala Harris, would assume the role.

Additionally, federal law ensures that key election-related dates cannot easily be changed. Election Day is set as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The electoral college meets the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December to cast its votes for president and vice president, based on state voting totals. And Congress officially certifies the election on Jan. 6.

But what if something happens to Biden or Trump during the election process? The Constitution, party conventions, state and federal laws as well as precedent would all weigh in.

According to experts, timing is everything. Here's what to know if something happens:

Before the nominating conventions

Both Biden and Trump have already secured enough delegates from primary voting to be their parties’ nominee. This is expected to be formalised at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July, and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, in August.

If something happens before the two parties pick their candidate, then delegates are largely free to come up with an alternative choice. Expect there to be a lot of backdoor lobbying if this is the case.

Though if for example Biden decided not to run for president, he could give a speech endorsing someone else. "That would not bind the delegates but would obviously carry a lot of weight," Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and an expert in the party's nominating process, told ABC News.

After the conventions but before November

This is where it gets tricky. If Biden or Trump were to exit the race after the summer but before election day, both Democrats and Republicans would task their national committees to select a replacement.

The committee is composed of party insiders, with representation from each state. They would meet and vote under the rules stipulated by their respective parties.

Notably, the nomination would not automatically go to the vice presidential running mate, though that might be the easy choice for the incumbent party, said Ben Waterhouse, associate professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Speaking to TRT World, he added, "The fuzzy part is, if it's the challenger, if Trump dies, then the Republican party has to figure out if it has time to nominate someone else, and how to do that."

There is some precedent for replacing a candidate after the convention.