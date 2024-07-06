WORLD
2 MIN READ
Five Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza in past few hours
Human rights organisations have warned multiple times that the Israeli army has been deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists.
Five Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza in past few hours
According to International Committee to Protect Journalists, the war on Gaza has become "the bloodiest for journalists / Photo: AA
July 6, 2024

Five Palestinian journalists have been killed in different locations across Gaza in the past few hours, the Gaza government media office has said.

In a statement, the media office said that the new fatalities brought to 158 the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The government media office and human rights organisations have warned multiple times that the Israeli army has been deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists since the start of the war on Gaza to prevent the reporting of its "crimes" in the region.

According to data and statistics from the International Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based NGO, the war on Gaza has become "the bloodiest for journalists" since the committee began documenting journalist killings worldwide in 1992.

RelatedWhat it's like to be the only Palestinian journalist in the briefing room

Highest levels of violence

Recommended

Last February, the International Center for Journalists, a Washington-based NGO, announced that the war on Gaza had seen the highest levels of violence against journalists in 30 years.

The organisation called on Israel to stop killing journalists and to investigate incidents of their deaths at the hands of its forces.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

Related‘War on all Palestinians’: Israel steps up atrocities in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes