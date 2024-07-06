Five Palestinian journalists have been killed in different locations across Gaza in the past few hours, the Gaza government media office has said.

In a statement, the media office said that the new fatalities brought to 158 the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The government media office and human rights organisations have warned multiple times that the Israeli army has been deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists since the start of the war on Gaza to prevent the reporting of its "crimes" in the region.

According to data and statistics from the International Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based NGO, the war on Gaza has become "the bloodiest for journalists" since the committee began documenting journalist killings worldwide in 1992.

Related What it's like to be the only Palestinian journalist in the briefing room

Highest levels of violence