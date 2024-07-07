WORLD
Flash floods and landslides lashes Nepal, leaving thousands affected
Heavy rainfall in parts of Nepal has prompted disaster authorities to warn of flash floods in multiple rivers across the Himalayan nation.
Experts say the climate crisis and increased road construction are exacerbating the problem. / Photo: Reuters
July 7, 2024

Lashing rains in Nepal causing flash floods and landslides have killed at least 14 people across the country, with disaster teams searching for nine missing, police said.

"Police are working with other agencies and locals to find the missing people," Nepalese police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP on Sunday.

Those killed and missing are in multiple locations.

Monsoon rains from June to September bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the number of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years.

Experts say the climate crisis and increased road construction are exacerbating the problem.

Parts of Nepal have been receiving heavy rainfall since Thursday, prompting disaster authorities in the Himalayan nation to warn of flash floods in multiple rivers.

Last month 14 people were killed in Nepal in ferocious storms that brought landslides, lightning and flooding.

Monsoon deluge

Flooding in neighbouring India, as well as in downstream Bangladesh, has also caused widespread damage and impacted millions.

There have been reports of inundation in several districts of lowland areas bordering India.

In India, floods have swamped the northeastern state of Assam, with six people killed in the last 24 hours, Assam's Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday.

That takes the death toll from the downpours since mid-May to 58.

In low-lying Bangladesh, downstream from India, the disaster management agency said floods had impacted more than two million people.

Much of the country is made up of deltas where the Himalayan rivers the Ganges and the Brahmaputra wind towards the sea after coursing through India.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall.

SOURCE:AFP
