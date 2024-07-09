How to characterise what we’ve been witnessing in global politics is the primary intellectual struggle. An answer can be found in two symbolic phrases.

The first is a quote from 19th-century French critic and journalist Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

The second slogan one can hear throughout the last one-and-a-half centuries is “Never Again”.

In addition to these two sentences, a spectre of a word is haunting the West, a spectre that must not be named. What has been happening in Gaza since October 7 can be regarded as a breaking point for international, regional, and local relations because that spectre was given a name – genocide.

It created a division in the “international community” whether what Israel is doing in Gaza is suitable for the ‘G word’ or not.

Yet amid all this chaos, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for another genocide titled the “International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica.”

Eighty-four countries voted for the resolution, 19 voted against it, 68 countries abstained, and 22 did not vote.

On the 29th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, which cases should be called genocide continues to be a contentious issue.

Curious case of amnesia

Every “new world order” is built upon genocide. This might come as a bold statement to make, but this was the case with Christopher Columbus’s discovery of the “new world” that is now known as America in 1492, and the same year coincided with the expulsion of Muslims and Jews from Andalusia, Spain, after a campaign called Reconquista (Reconquest).

The late 19th and early 20th centuries were no different than the 15th century on the issue of genocide. Mass slavery and colonialism of European empires that expanded from South America to Africa and South Asia lay the footsteps of what was to become the Holocaust.

It came as a shock to many people at the time to discover what had happened to millions of Jews in Europe under Nazi occupation during World War II.

Concentration camps established for the sole purpose of exterminating Jews left a massive scar on the writings of intellectuals that followed.

Particularly, the Auschwitz camp in Poland that was liberated from the Nazis in 1945 kept its place as a symbol of this brutality to this day.

Historic events regarded as turning points paved the way for implementing new vocabulary. It was the case for the word Holocaust, a particular term used to define what happened to Jews under Nazi rule and occasionally used for others who were killed, such as Soviet prisoners of war, Romas, and disabled people.

Holocaust was used interchangeably with genocide, but the reverse was not the case. No other genocide was named the Holocaust afterwards.

In the years that followed, we started to hear new words for killing people in large numbers. “Mass killings,” “ethnic cleansing,” or “mass atrocity crimes” are some new terminologies that were invented in the 20th century.

This not only applies to the Holocaust or genocide, but it was also the case for “torture” after the attacks on 9/11.