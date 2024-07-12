Calls to boycott Atlanta-based Delta Airlines are growing louder following the company's mismanagement of recent Palestine-related controversies.

These include Delta's handling of flight attendants wearing Palestinian flag pins and customers wearing pro-Palestinian clothing. Earlier this week, an irate customer sent a message to Delta on X, complaining about some flight attendants who wore tiny Palestinian flag pins on their uniforms.

The customer likened the pins to "Hamas badges," saying: "Since 2001 we take our shoes off in every airport because a terrorist attack in US soil. Now imagine getting into a @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?"

Delta's customer service responded promptly, saying "We hear you as I'd be terrified as well, personally. Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed."

The response sparked a huge outcry on social media, prompting boycott calls and demands for apologies. Delta deleted the tweet, but a screenshot continues to circulate on social media.

“These airlines won’t learn until you stop giving them business,” American Islamic scholar Omar Suleiman wrote on X, adding the hashtag “BoycottDelta."

Meanwhile, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on Delta to apologise for the “racist anti-Palestinian tweet" and urged the company to educate its employees about such racism.

Delta apology

In a statement to TRT World, a spokesperson said the company apologises for the message on X.

“Delta removed a mistakenly posted comment on X Tuesday because it was not in line with our values and our mission to connect the world. The team member responsible for the post has been counselled and no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this error.”

The spokesperson did not respond to questions about the fate of the flight attendants wearing the flag pins.

But on social media, one of the flight attendants who wore a Palestine flag pin said he had not been fired, contrary to reports.